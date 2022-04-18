Skip to main content

Ohio State Defensive Lineman Jacolbe Cowan Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

The redshirt sophomore played in seven games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons.

As first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has entered his name into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4 and 272-pound Cowan came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School. He played 44 defensive snaps in seven games over the last two seasons, recording three total tackles.

Cowan was one of 10 players unavailable for spring practice, which just wrapped up on Saturday with the annual spring game, as he dealt with an undisclosed injury. He becomes the third player to enter the transfer portal this month, joining cornerback Lejond Cavazos and safety Bryson Shaw.

The Buckeyes’ defensive line is perhaps one of the deepest units on the roster, with fifth-year seniors Tyler Friday, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, senior Zach Harrison and sophomores Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau in the rotation at end. 

Redshirt sophomore Mitchell Melton also moved from linebacker to defensive end this spring, while freshman Caden Curry was one of just three newcomers to shed his black stripe during spring practice.

Cowan, who will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school, has shown the ability to play inside, as well but a path to playing time wasn’t clear there either  with sixth-year senior Jerron Cage, fifth-year senior Taron Vincent and sophomore Tyleik Williams set to see a bulk of the time at tackle.

With Cowan’s decision, Ohio State is now at 87 scholarship players on the roster.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

2023 Florida CB Dijon Johnson Commits To Ohio State

How Johnson's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

2023 Florida WR Bryson Rodgers Commits To Ohio State

How Rodgers' Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Photos From Ohio State's 2022 Spring Game

C.J. Stroud Honors Dwayne Haskins’ Legacy During Ohio State's Spring Game

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Brian Hartline and Bryson Rodgers
Recruiting

How Bryson Rodgers' Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

By Andrew Lind22 hours ago
Dijon Johnson
Recruiting

How Dijon Johnson's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

By Andrew Lind22 hours ago
Dijon Johnson
Recruiting

2023 Florida CB Dijon Johnson Commits To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind22 hours ago
Bryson Rodgers
Recruiting

2023 Florida WR Bryson Rodgers Commits To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind23 hours ago
56. Andre Turrentine, Xavier Johnson, Gabe Powers, Kye stokes and Cameron Kittle
Football

Photos From Ohio State's 2022 Spring Game

By Andrew LindApr 16, 2022
C.J. Stroud
Football

C.J. Stroud Honors Dwayne Haskins’ Legacy During Ohio State's Spring Game

By Andrew LindApr 16, 2022
What We Learned 2022 Spring Game
Football

What We Learned From Ohio State's Spring Game

By Brendan GulickApr 16, 2022
Jim Knowles
Football

Jim Knowles' Ohio State Defense Impresses In First Public Appearance

By Brendan GulickApr 16, 2022