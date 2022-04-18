The redshirt sophomore played in seven games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons.

As first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has entered his name into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4 and 272-pound Cowan came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School. He played 44 defensive snaps in seven games over the last two seasons, recording three total tackles.

Cowan was one of 10 players unavailable for spring practice, which just wrapped up on Saturday with the annual spring game, as he dealt with an undisclosed injury. He becomes the third player to enter the transfer portal this month, joining cornerback Lejond Cavazos and safety Bryson Shaw.

The Buckeyes’ defensive line is perhaps one of the deepest units on the roster, with fifth-year seniors Tyler Friday, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, senior Zach Harrison and sophomores Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau in the rotation at end.

Redshirt sophomore Mitchell Melton also moved from linebacker to defensive end this spring, while freshman Caden Curry was one of just three newcomers to shed his black stripe during spring practice.

Cowan, who will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school, has shown the ability to play inside, as well but a path to playing time wasn’t clear there either with sixth-year senior Jerron Cage, fifth-year senior Taron Vincent and sophomore Tyleik Williams set to see a bulk of the time at tackle.

With Cowan’s decision, Ohio State is now at 87 scholarship players on the roster.

