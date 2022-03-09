10 Players Unavailable For Ohio State During Spring Practice

Several Buckeyes are still dealing with long-term injuries suffered last season.

Ohio State announced on Tuesday that 10 players will be sidelined for the entirety of spring practice, headlined by sixth-year senior tight end Mitch Rossi, redshirt junior offensive lineman Harry Miller and fifth-year senior defensive end Tyler Friday.

“We have 10 guys who are not available this spring for different reasons,” head coach Ryan Day said during his first media availability of the spring. “We just kind of keep it to the unavailability list. There are different reasons for everybody. Once we get done with the spring, we will reevaluate everybody in that area.”

Others out include redshirt junior running back Marcus Crowley, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Josh Fryar, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan, fifth-year senior linebackers Ryan Batsch and Cade Kacherski, junior safety Lathan Ransom and redshirt freshman Jantzen Dunn.

The Buckeyes keep injury specifics close to the vest, but Miller notably played in two games last season before being sidelined with a knee injury; Friday tore his ACL in preseason practice and missed the entire season; Crowley re-injured his knee during the team’s off week; Kacherski suffered a knee injury in the win over Michigan State; Batsch was injured on the same play that Ransom broke his leg in the Rose Bowl; and Dunn injured his knee in the win at Rutgers.

It’s unclear what ailments Rossi, Fryar and Cowan are battling, however.

Additionally, fifth-year senior safety Josh Proctor is still working his way back from a broken leg suffered in the loss to Oregon. He warmed up with the team on Tuesday and is expected to take part in drills once Ohio State returns from spring break on March 22.

“I don’t know if he will be full-go by the end of spring, but he’s working through his rehab,” Day said. “We are looking forward to getting him back into drills as we push into the middle of spring.

“We’re going to make sure that we’re always on the side of getting them healthy. There’s still body reps, there’s walk-throughs, there’s meetings, there’s opportunities for them to learn. We’d love to get them on the field, but we’re going to make sure that they’re healthy before we do that.”

