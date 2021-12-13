Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

The Rose Bowl won’t be the final collegiate game for the fifth-year senior defensive tackle.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett announced on Monday morning he has accepted an invitation to the 2022 Senior Bowl, which will take place in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 5.

A former four-star prospect from Las Vegas, Garrett overcame a gunshot wound to the face to be named a first-team All-American in 2020. He then benefitted from the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic and opted to return for his fifth-year senior season this fall.

Garrett was subsequently named a team captain by his peers, then recorded career-high 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one pass break up and one defensive touchdown in 12 games to be named first-team All-Big Ten.

Garrett is the third Buckeye to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl, joining tight end Jeremy Ruckert and defensive end Tyreke Smith. Garrett will exhaust his eligibility after the Rose Bowl, while both Ruckert and Smith still had the opportunity to return next season.

