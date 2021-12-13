Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Transferring To Texas

The highly touted signal-caller will continue his college career with the home-state Longhorns.

Former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers announced on Sunday night he is transferring to Texas.

A former five-star prospect from Southlake (Texas) Carroll, Ewers came to Columbus in mid-August after reclassifying from the 2023 recruiting class in order to profit from his name, image and likeness.

He never truly competed to be the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, though, as redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud had already separated himself from pack by the time he arrived on campus.

With Stroud – a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Big Ten’s offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year – firmly entrenched as the starter for at least one more season, Ewers entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 3.

“I think he was in a very unique situation, for sure,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said on Dec 5. “We wish him nothing but the best of luck moving forward. But, boy, there’s a lot of stuff going on right now in college football with a lot of this stuff, whether it’s early enrollees, the transfer portal and those types of things."

Ewers was immediately linked to the Longhorns, the program that initially secured his commitment until he effectively flipped to the Buckeyes in November 2020. He also visited TCU and Texas Tech before making his decision.

Ewers has four years of eligibility remaining after playing just two snaps for Ohio State this fall. He’ll compete with redshirt junior Casey Thompson and redshirt sophomore Hudson Card to be Texas’ starting quarterback next fall.

The Longhorns went 5-7 this season, head coach Steve Sarkisian's first at the helm.

