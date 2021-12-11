Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    C.J. Stroud Pays Homage To Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy Winners With Suit Lining

    The redshirt freshman quarterback is heading to tonight’s ceremony in style.
    Author:

    Whether or not he wins the award remains to be seen, but Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will leave a lasting impression at tonight’s Heisman Trophy ceremony either way.

    Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., will be wearing a black pinstriped three-piece suit with a scarlet Block “O” pattern sewn into the lining of his jacket.

    Further inspection reveals photos of the Buckeyes’ seven previous Heisman Trophy winners inside each Block “O”, along with their names and the year they took home college football’s most prestigious honor.

    That includes halfback Les Horvath (1944), halfback Vic Janowicz (1950), halfback Howard “Hopalong” Cassady (1955), running back Archie Griffin (1974-75), running back Eddie George (1995) and quarterback Troy Smith (2006).

    Stroud, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett are the four finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy. The winner will be announced tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Ohio State CB Ryan Watts Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    New Ohio State DC Jim Knowles To Make $1.9 Million Per Year

    2022 Ohio State DT Target Caden Curry Sets Commitment Date

    Georgia Adopts Ohio State Tradition Ahead Of Playoff Matchup With Michigan

    Ohio State’s Olave, Petit-Frere, Ruggles Named Walter Camp All-Americans

    Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    C.J. Stroud Pays Homage To Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy Winners With Suit Lining

    5 minutes ago
    45. Zed Key
    Basketball

    Photos From Ohio State's 73-55 Win Over Wisconsin

    1 hour ago
    E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Major Takeaways From Ohio State's Blowout Win Over Wisconsin

    3 hours ago
    Meechie-Johnson-Brad-Davison
    Basketball

    Notable Stat in Recent Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Basketball Games

    6 hours ago
    92. Ryan Watts
    Football

    Ohio State CB Ryan Watts Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    22 hours ago
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Why Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Should Win the Heisman Trophy

    23 hours ago
    Jim Knowles
    Football

    New Ohio State DC Jim Knowles To Make $1.9 Million Per Year

    Dec 10, 2021
    76. Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State's Wilson, Petit-Frere Named First-Team All-Americans By FWAA

    Dec 10, 2021