C.J. Stroud Pays Homage To Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy Winners With Suit Lining

The redshirt freshman quarterback is heading to tonight’s ceremony in style.

Whether or not he wins the award remains to be seen, but Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will leave a lasting impression at tonight’s Heisman Trophy ceremony either way.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., will be wearing a black pinstriped three-piece suit with a scarlet Block “O” pattern sewn into the lining of his jacket.

Further inspection reveals photos of the Buckeyes’ seven previous Heisman Trophy winners inside each Block “O”, along with their names and the year they took home college football’s most prestigious honor.

That includes halfback Les Horvath (1944), halfback Vic Janowicz (1950), halfback Howard “Hopalong” Cassady (1955), running back Archie Griffin (1974-75), running back Eddie George (1995) and quarterback Troy Smith (2006).

Stroud, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett are the four finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy. The winner will be announced tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

-----

-----

-----

