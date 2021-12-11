Ohio State CB Ryan Watts Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Ohio State redshirt freshman cornerback Ryan Watts announced on Friday night he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

“Columbus, Ohio, is a long way from my hometown in Texas, and being away from my family could have been a rough time for me,” Watts said in a graphic posted to Twitter. “I am so grateful to the city and the community here because that was never the case. I was welcomed, taken in and have grown tremendously with your support.

“It has been an honor to compete wearing the Scarlet and Gray, playing the game that I love so much. Ohio taught me the definition of ‘Ohio grind.’ It is here that I was pushed to new heights personally, athletically and professionally.

“I owe so much of that Coach (Ryan) Day, all of the Ohio State University coaches and staff and the world-class athletic program. To my teammates, I can't thank you enough for the time we spent training, fighting and winning, I will carry these memories and this brotherhood with me forever.”

A former four-star prospect from Little Elm, Texas, Watts started the season opener at Minnesota with senior Sevyn Banks and redshirt junior Cam Brown sidelined by injury.

He saw his role diminish as the season went on, though, and finished the year with six tackles and a team-high tying two interceptions in 122 defensive snaps.

Watts becomes the fourth Ohio State player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, joining quarterbacks Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers and linebacker/safety Craig Young.

Assuming Banks and Brown head to the NFL, Watts’ departure leaves redshirt freshmen Lejond Cavazos and true freshmen Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson as the only scholarship cornerbacks on the roster.

Burke, of course, started all 12 games for the Buckeyes this fall and allowed just 30 catches for 321 yards and zero touchdowns in coverage.

Ohio State also has three cornerbacks in its 2022 recruiting class, including four-stars Jyaire Brown, Terrance Brooks and Ryan Turner. They are all set to sign with the Buckeyes next week.

