Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Fourth In Heisman Trophy Voting

The redshirt freshman becomes the fourth Buckeye to finish in the top four in the last four seasons.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished fourth in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

A redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 280-of-395 for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions this season, his first as a starter.

Stroud finished with 12 first-place votes, 118 second-place votes and 127 third-place votes for a total of 399 points. Young finished with 2,311 points, while Hutchinson and Pickett followed with 954 and 631 points, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 included Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

Stroud is the fourth Ohio State player to finish in the top four of voting for the Heisman in the last four seasons, joining quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2018 and quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young in 2019.

The last Buckeye to win the award, meanwhile, was quarterback Troy Smith in 2006.

