Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Fourth In Heisman Trophy Voting

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Finishes Fourth In Heisman Trophy Voting

    The redshirt freshman becomes the fourth Buckeye to finish in the top four in the last four seasons.
    Author:

    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished fourth in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

    A redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 280-of-395 for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions this season, his first as a starter.

    Stroud finished with 12 first-place votes, 118 second-place votes and 127 third-place votes for a total of 399 points. Young finished with 2,311 points, while Hutchinson and Pickett followed with 954 and 631 points, respectively.

    The rest of the top 10 included Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

    Stroud is the fourth Ohio State player to finish in the top four of voting for the Heisman in the last four seasons, joining quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2018 and quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young in 2019.

    The last Buckeye to win the award, meanwhile, was quarterback Troy Smith in 2006.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    C.J. Stroud Pays Homage To Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy Winners With Suit Lining

    Ohio State CB Ryan Watts Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    New Ohio State DC Jim Knowles To Make $1.9 Million Per Year

    2022 Ohio State DT Target Caden Curry Sets Commitment Date

    Georgia Adopts Ohio State Tradition Ahead Of Playoff Matchup With Michigan

    Ohio State’s Olave, Petit-Frere, Ruggles Named Walter Camp All-Americans

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    C.J. Stroud
    Basketball

    Stroud's Amazing Season Captured Buckeye Hearts Despite Falling Short of Heisman Honors

    15 minutes ago
    Aidan Hutchinson, Kenny Pickett, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Fourth In Heisman Trophy Voting

    27 minutes ago
    Desmond-Howard-CJ-Stroud-Heisman
    Football

    Desmond Howard Takes Shot at Ohio State Offensive Line During Heisman Ceremony

    44 minutes ago
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    C.J. Stroud Pays Homage To Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy Winners With Suit Lining

    3 hours ago
    45. Zed Key
    Basketball

    Photos From Ohio State's 73-55 Win Over Wisconsin

    5 hours ago
    E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Major Takeaways From Ohio State's Blowout Win Over Wisconsin

    7 hours ago
    Meechie-Johnson-Brad-Davison
    Basketball

    Notable Stat in Recent Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Basketball Games

    10 hours ago
    92. Ryan Watts
    Football

    Ohio State CB Ryan Watts Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    Dec 10, 2021