Body Camera Footage Of Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker’s OVI Arrest Released

Ohio State junior safety Marcus Hooker was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence after Columbus Police found him unresponsive at the wheel in a McDonald’s drive-thru just before 2 a.m. on March 13.

Newly released body camera footage shows how officers attempted to wake the 21-year-old Hooker, whose car was still in drive with his foot on the brake when they pulled up to the scene.

In the video, officers can be seen repeatedly tapping on the windows and windshield, rocking the car and using the police air horn before eventually breaking the right rear passenger side window to unlock the doors. Hooker woke up when he was pulled out of the vehicle, at which time he was put into handcuffs.

Officers verified Hooker’s name before removing the cuffs and asking him to perform field sobriety tests. He refused a blood alcohol test at the scene but was issued a citation and released from custody after he was transported to his residence.

In the meantime, Hooker has been indefinitely suspended by the Buckeyes’ football program. His arraignment, which was originally scheduled for March 19, has been postponed until April 12.

“We're very disappointed and take what happened very seriously,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said on March 17. “We're going to let the process play out. He is suspended right now indefinitely and we'll kind of see as things move forward. We’ll make the decisions as we go, but we wanted to get all the information first before we did anything.”

This marks the second time Hooker has been suspended following an arrest, as he missed the 2018 season-opening win over Oregon State after he was charged with driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, not having rear lights and the purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.

