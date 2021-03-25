Ohio State Projected Starting Linebacker to Miss Spring Ball

The senior linebacker expects to be ready for fall camp, but will miss the spring with a foot injury.

Ohio State senior linebacker Dallas Gant announced during his media availability on Thursday morning that he’s sitting out spring practice due to a foot injury. He did not provide further details but is confident he’ll be ready for preseason camp in the fall.

“I have a foot issue at the moment, so I am not participating in spring ball,” Gant said. “I’ll be back by the summer with a full recovery.”

A former four-star prospect from Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, Gant recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in eight games as Tuf Borland’s backup at middle linebacker last season. He’s expected to move into a starting role this season.

Although he’s unable to put on pads, Gant said it’s an important spring for the linebackers as the Buckeyes look to replace Borland, Baron Browning, Pete Werner and Justin Hilliard, all of which have played a key role on defense for at least the last two seasons.

“With losing those four guys, they were big leadership guys,” Gant said. “I think that role has been put upon myself, Teradja (Mitchell) and K’Vaughan (Pope) through this spring, this year and the rest of our time here. It’s a big stride we have to take, and the spring is a good time to do it.”

Sophomore Tommy Eichenberg and early enrollee Reid Carrico will presumably see more reps this spring with Gant out.

