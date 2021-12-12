Skip to main content
    Desmond Howard Takes Shot at Ohio State Offensive Line During Heisman Ceremony

    Michigan alum makes jab at how Ohio State's offensive line performed against the Wolverines with C.J. Stroud on stage.
    Author:

    Umm... well, things got awkward early at the 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York when finalists Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) were invited on stage to begin the night.

    Former Heisman winners Desmond Howard, Tim Tebow and Robert Griffin began interviewing the foursome, when Howard (a Michigan alum) decided to do this:

    "The main mission was to come back, beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten Championship" Hutchinson innocently said while being asked the question...

    After the crowd reacted (because Stroud was standing three feet to his left), Tebow attempted to step in and soften up the tension.

    "Hey Kenny, I'm glad you're in between them," Tebow said. "Please stay there."

    "Better than his offensive linemen," added Howard, coming back over the top.

    The awkward comment was in reference to Hutchinson sacking Stroud three times that day. Can't imagine the folks at Ohio State and around Columbus will forget this moment anytime soon.

