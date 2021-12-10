Georgia Adopts Ohio State Tradition Ahead Of Playoff Matchup With Michigan

The Bulldogs have covered the ‘M’s around campus with tape, just like the Buckeyes do ahead of The Game.

In the week leading up to the annual rivalry game with Michigan, a group of Ohio State students take it upon themselves to cross off every “M” they can find on campus with scarlet tape.

It appears that long-standing tradition has now caught on in Georgia ahead of the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff matchup with the Wolverines, as signs at the Ramsey Student Center and Zell B. Miller Learning Center have the letter crossed out.

“We came up with the idea to do this after the SEC Championship and a lot of us were still hung on what happened with the loss,” Georgia student spirit group, the UGA Spike Squad, told The Columbus Dispatch. “We decided the best way to move on was to focus on Michigan and we thought it would be cool if we changed out the ‘M’s on campus to ‘X’s like Ohio State does.”

Ohio State’s official student section, Block “O”, is responsible for altering the signs around campus ahead of The Game. They gather outside of the Thompson Library under the cover of darkness early in the week and don’t stop until every “M” on every building, street or other outdoor sign on campus is covered.

"We reached out to The Block ‘O’ to see if we could do this without stepping on any toes because we understand this is a big tradition," the UGA Spike Squad said. “We've gotten mostly positive feedback from UGA students and OSU students and it is fun having OSU backing us. UGA and OSU have never really had a mutual enemy until now and it’s fun to build a relationship through it.”

As mentioned, No. 3 Georgia will take on No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes on Nov. 27 to end their shot at a fifth straight Big Ten title and third consecutive trip to the playoff, so they’ll likely be rooting for the Bulldogs that evening.

