Ohio State Has Dominated Recent Series Despite Tight Games Against Penn State

The Buckeyes have won four in a row and eight of the last nine against the Nittany Lions.

Ohio Stadium is the setting for one of the biggest games left on No. 5 Ohio State’s schedule: a 7:30 p.m. battle this weekend against No. 20 Penn State.

The Buckeyes (6-1) and Nittany Lions (5-2) will face off in prime time on ABC. Here’s a glance at the all-time series ahead of this weekend:

Opponent: Penn State Nittany Lions

All-Time Record: OSU leads, 21-14

First Meeting: Nov. 16, 1912 (Penn State, 37-0)

Last Meeting: Dec. 31, 2020 (Ohio State, 38-25)

Current Win Streak: OSU, 4

The series between these two schools is one of, if not the closest out of Ohio State’s opponents this year, with the Buckeyes only seven games ahead all-time.

Ohio State and Penn State have faced off annually since 1993, including last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio State has not had as large of a win streak as they have in previous series covered this season.

The Nittany Lions have managed to sneak wins in every few years or so, allowing the Buckeyes to have a win streak no longer than four games.

This means if Ohio State wins this Saturday, it will be the longest period of annual victories in the history of the series at five games.

While the last two years have been reasonably convincing wins, the Buckeyes have had a few barn-burners in recent years.

PSU snuck past OSU with a 24-21 win five years ago in a game which featured a full helping of future NFL talent. That Ohio State loss marked the last time the team has lost a game to a Big Ten East opponent.

No points were scored during the first quarter. The Buckeyes held a 12-7 lead over the Nittany Lions at the half after two field goals from kicker Tyler Durbin and a 26-yard touchdown pass from J.T. Barrett to receiver Marcus Baugh.

Penn State’s seven points came from a 20-yard touchdown connection between quarterback Trace McSorley and receiver Chris Godwin, both of whom currently play in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

Ohio State poured it on in the third quarter with a 74-yard touchdown run from running back Curtis Samuel (now with the Washington Football Team) and a safety, and ended the quarter with a 21-7 lead.

It was in the fourth quarter, however, when Penn State found another gear.

The Nittany Lions changed the game’s trajectory when McSorley found the end zone with his legs on a two-yard scramble, making it a 21-14 game.

Kicker Tyler Davis would add three points for the Nittany Lions off of a 34-yard field goal.

Finally, the PSU defense came up in a major way when cornerback Grant Haley returned a blocked punt 60 yards to give the Nittany Lions their only lead of the game with 4:27 left in the fourth.

Penn State’s star running back Saquon Barkley (currently playing for the New York Giants) would fall just short 100 yards as he finished the game with 99 yards and no touchdowns on 12 carries.

The Nittany Lions scored 17 of their 24 points in the fourth quarter to secure the come-from-behind win at home.

The year after, however, it was Ohio State’s turn for a comeback.

Penn State opened the game with a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown from Barkley, a play which sucked the energy right out of the ‘Shoe a mere 15 seconds into the game.

The Nittany Lions would add another touchdown shortly after off a 13-yard dime from McSorley to receiver DaeSean Hamilton. PSU would end the first quarter leading Ohio State, 14-3.

The Buckeyes eventually found their stride in the second quarter, scoring touchdowns through the air to Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team) and on the ground with Mike Weber.

Penn State would call Ohio State’s two scores, adding 14 points of their own with rushing touchdowns from Barkley and then McSorley.

PSU added another touchdown on a connection from McSorley to DeAndre Thompkins on the other side of halftime, and led 35-20 at the end of the quarter (Ohio State was successful on a field goal from kicker Sean Nuernberger).

The Buckeyes lit it up in the fourth quarter with three touchdown passes from Barrett: two to receiver Johnnie Dixon and one to Baugh.

Penn State would add a field goal before all was said and done, but the Buckeyes would earn the comeback win, 39-38.

SI Sportsbook has Ohio State as fairly heavy betting favorites this year with a spread of -18.5. The over/under is currently set at 60 points.

