Ohio State's Harry Miller Donating All NIL Earnings To Nicaraguan Humanitarian Efforts

Miller has gone on an annual mission trip to Nicaragua since he was in middle school.

In an interview with Spectrum News, Ohio State junior offensive lineman Harry Miller said he will donate all of his name, image and likeness earnings to humanitarian efforts in Nicaragua.

Miller, a former former-star prospect from Buford, Ga., has gone on annual mission trips to the Central American country since he was in seventh grade, helping operate a school and distribute food and medicine to less-fortunate families in Los Brasiles.

“You don’t need much to have much,” Miller said. “That’s probably the biggest lesson I’ve learned from Nicaragua.”

Miller, who started seven games at left guard for the Buckeyes last season but has missed all but two games this fall due to unspecified health issues, was recently named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his philanthropic efforts in the country.

Allstate then donated $10,000 to the charity of Miller’s choice, which further benefited those in need in Nicaragua, where most people live below the poverty line.

“It’s a great gift,” said Miller, who also sold merchandise at an online-pop-up shop this summer and donated all proceeds to the mission.

-----

-----

-----

