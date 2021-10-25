Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Fifth Time

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Fifth Time

    Stroud earned the weekly honor by throwing four touchdown passes in the win at Indiana.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week for his performance in Saturday evening’s 54-7 win at Indiana.

    The redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 21-of-28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns in a little more than two quarters of action against the Hoosiers. 

    He’s now thrown 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the Buckeyes’ last three games after returning from a one-game absence to rest his injured shoulder.

    This marks the fifth freshman of the week honor for Stroud, who currently ranks second nationally in passing efficiency (192.8) and sixth in touchdown passes (22).

    A member of the Ohio State backfield has been named the conference’s freshman of the week after ever game the Buckeyes have played this season, with running back TreVeyon Henderson and quarterback Kyle McCord earning the distinction following wins over Tulsa and Akron, respectively.

    Illinois wide receiver Deuce Spann and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen earned freshman of the week honors on weeks that Ohio State did not play, meanwhile.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Stroud, Ruckert, Harrison, Mitchell, McCall Named Players Of The Game

    What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win At Indiana

    Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In Coaches, AP Poll After Win At Indiana

    C.J. Stroud Credits Faith, Teammates For Lifting Him Out Of Early Struggles

    Doing The “Dirty Work” Pays Off For Jeremy Ruckert In Win Over Indiana

    Ohio State Blasts Indiana in Bloomington

    What We Learned From The Buckeyes Win Over The Hoosiers

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Fifth Time

    40 seconds ago
    Jeremy Ruckert
    Football

    Stroud, Ruckert, Harrison, Mitchell, McCall Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game At Indiana

    14 hours ago
    J.T. Tuimoloau and Zach Harrison
    Football

    What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win At Indiana

    16 hours ago
    Marcus Williamson
    Football

    Ohio State Stays At No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win At Indiana

    20 hours ago
    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll After Win At Indiana

    22 hours ago
    Offense on Historic Trajectory
    Football

    Ohio State's Offense on Historic Trajectory

    22 hours ago
    Upon-Further-Review-(Indiana)
    Football

    Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

    Oct 24, 2021
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Credits Faith, Teammates For Lifting Him Out Of Early Struggles

    Oct 24, 2021