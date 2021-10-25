Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Fifth Time

Stroud earned the weekly honor by throwing four touchdown passes in the win at Indiana.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week for his performance in Saturday evening’s 54-7 win at Indiana.

The redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 21-of-28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns in a little more than two quarters of action against the Hoosiers.

He’s now thrown 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the Buckeyes’ last three games after returning from a one-game absence to rest his injured shoulder.

This marks the fifth freshman of the week honor for Stroud, who currently ranks second nationally in passing efficiency (192.8) and sixth in touchdown passes (22).

A member of the Ohio State backfield has been named the conference’s freshman of the week after ever game the Buckeyes have played this season, with running back TreVeyon Henderson and quarterback Kyle McCord earning the distinction following wins over Tulsa and Akron, respectively.

Illinois wide receiver Deuce Spann and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen earned freshman of the week honors on weeks that Ohio State did not play, meanwhile.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

