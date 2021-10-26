Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley Out With Long-Term Injury

    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ohio State Running Back Marcus Crowley Out With Long-Term Injury

    The redshirt sophomore was notably unavailable for Saturday’s game at Indiana.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced that redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley suffered an injury during the Buckeyes’ open week and will be sidelined for an extended period.

    “Marcus is going to be out for a long time,” Day said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “Something happened during the bye week and it’s going to be a long road to recovery for him.”

    This marks the second major injury for Crowley, a former four-star prospect from Jacksonville Trinity Catholic, as he tore his ACL late in the 2019 season and missed the first five games last fall as he continued his rehab. 

    Sources have indicated to BuckeyesNow that this was another setback with his knee, which is why he was unavailable for Saturday's game at Indiana.

    "Certainly, (our) prayers go out to him," Day said.

    Crowley appeared in four games this season, including 26 combined offensive snaps in the wins over Rutgers and Maryland. The two games he missed were the result of a concussion suffered on a kick return against Oregon on Sept. 11.

    Now facing a lengthy rehab, Crowley finishes the season with 20 carries for 103 yards as the fourth-string running back behind starter TreVeyon Henderson and backups Miyan Williams and Master Teague.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State's Harry Miller Donating All NIL Earnings To Nicaragua

    Ohio State's Nov. 6 Game At Nebraska To Kick Off At 12, 3:30 Or 4 P.M.

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Fifth Time

    Stroud, Ruckert, Harrison, Mitchell, McCall Named Players Of The Game

    What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win At Indiana

    Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In Coaches, AP Poll After Win At Indiana

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Marcus Crowley
    Football

    Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley Out With Long-Term Injury

    14 minutes ago
    19. Harry Miller
    Football

    Ohio State's Harry Miller Donating All NIL Earnings To Nicaraguan Humanitarian Efforts

    1 hour ago
    Haskell Garrett
    Football

    How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Penn State Saturday Night In Columbus

    14 hours ago
    grading the buckeyes (Indiana-defense)
    Football

    Grading the Buckeyes' Defense Against Indiana

    23 hours ago
    Scott Frost
    Football

    Ohio State's Nov. 6 Game At Nebraska To Kick Off At 12, 3:30 Or 4 P.M.

    23 hours ago
    grading the buckeyes (Indiana-offense)
    Football

    Grading the Buckeyes' Offense Against Indiana

    Oct 25, 2021
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Fifth Time

    Oct 25, 2021
    Jeremy Ruckert
    Football

    Stroud, Ruckert, Harrison, Mitchell, McCall Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game At Indiana

    Oct 24, 2021