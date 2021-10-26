Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley Out With Long-Term Injury

The redshirt sophomore was notably unavailable for Saturday’s game at Indiana.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced that redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley suffered an injury during the Buckeyes’ open week and will be sidelined for an extended period.

“Marcus is going to be out for a long time,” Day said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “Something happened during the bye week and it’s going to be a long road to recovery for him.”

This marks the second major injury for Crowley, a former four-star prospect from Jacksonville Trinity Catholic, as he tore his ACL late in the 2019 season and missed the first five games last fall as he continued his rehab.

Sources have indicated to BuckeyesNow that this was another setback with his knee, which is why he was unavailable for Saturday's game at Indiana.

"Certainly, (our) prayers go out to him," Day said.

Crowley appeared in four games this season, including 26 combined offensive snaps in the wins over Rutgers and Maryland. The two games he missed were the result of a concussion suffered on a kick return against Oregon on Sept. 11.

Now facing a lengthy rehab, Crowley finishes the season with 20 carries for 103 yards as the fourth-string running back behind starter TreVeyon Henderson and backups Miyan Williams and Master Teague.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

-----

