Ohio State Punter Drue Chrisman Declares for the NFL Draft

Chrisman becomes the latest Buckeye to announce that he wants to play professionally and will become draft eligible.

Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman has declared for the NFL Draft.

Punting for Ohio State is an important role because you are expected to perform at a high level, although you don't often get as many reps in a game because the offense is generally among the most successful in the country. Chrisman proved to be extremely reliable.

Admittedly, Chrisman perhaps became more well-known for his bottle-flipping ability. Frankly, if the NCAA had made more progress more quickly on the Name, Image and Likeness legislation, Chrisman may have been a prime candidate to capitalize on his likeness. He has a strong social media following and his bottle-flipping videos are truly outstanding. But he's even better at flipping field position.

“These last five years playing for the Buckeyes have give me friends and memories that will last a lifetime,” Chrisman wrote. “The brotherhood is real and I loved every second of it.”

Chrisman was a second team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches in the league this year. He averaged 45.0 yards per punt and 11 of his 27 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Chrisman also gained notoriety for proposing to his girlfriend at halftime of the 2019 spring game.

His replacement will likely be incoming freshman Jesse Mirco, who is an Australian native and is early-enrolling at Ohio State.

