ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan State On Nov. 20

The Worldwide Leader's pregame show will be on campus for the first time in almost two years.

ESPN announced on Saturday evening that its weekly pregame show, College GameDay, will be broadcast live from Columbus ahead of next week’s top-10 showdown between Ohio State and Michigan State.

The last time College GameDay was on campus was Nov. 23, 2019, when the Buckeyes beat Penn State, 28-17. This will be Ohio State’s 51st appearance and 20th time hosting, both of which are the most of any school in the country.

Ohio State is 35-15 in games with College GameDay on site, including 14-5 at home. The last loss came against Alabama in the national championship last season, while the last home loss came against Oklahoma in 2017.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 59-31 win over Purdue, while the Spartans knocked off Maryland, 40-21. Both teams currently sit at 9-1 on the season, which means next week's game has both Big Ten East Division and College Football Playoff implications.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Biggest Takeaways From Ohio State's Annihilation of Purdue

Instant Analysis: Ohio State Destroys Purdue In Offensive Explosion

2023 Pickerington (Ohio) Central Safety Sonny Styles Commits To Ohio State

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Padilla, Styles, Montgomery, Siereveld And More

C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson Named Walter Camp Award Semifinalists

Dawand Jones Says Home-State Purdue Never Offered Him A Scholarship

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!