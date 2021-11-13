2023 Pickerington (Ohio) Central Safety Sonny Styles Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a commitment from one of the nation's top-rated players.

Ohio State landed its top target for the 2023 recruiting cycle when Pickerington (Ohio) Central five-star safety Sonny Styles committed to the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4 and 215-pound Styles is considered the top player in the state and No. 8 prospect overall in his class – though it’s unclear if he’ll play linebacker or safety at the next level. He picked Ohio State over finalists Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame and Ole Miss.

Styles is the son of former Buckeyes linebacker Lorenzo Styles (1992-94), as well as the brother of Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., which is why many anticipated his recruitment coming down to Ohio State and Notre Dame.

After four summertime visits, Styles returned to campus for the Buckeyes’ games against Oregon on Sept. 11 and Penn State on Oct. 30. He also took a handful of trips to South Bend to watch his brother play, but the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps at Ohio State was ultimately too much to overcome.

Styles becomes the third member of the Buckeyes' 2023 recruiting class, joining Huber Heights Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla and Thompson's Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood.

He’ll now start recruiting others to join them, including Findlay four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery and Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East three-star guard Austin Siereveld.

BuckeyesNow will have more on Styles' commitment shortly.

