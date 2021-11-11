Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson Named Walter Camp Award Semifinalists

The three former Buckeyes to win the award also won the Heisman Trophy that season.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson were named on Thursday as two of 15 semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, which is given annually to the best player in college football.

“It’s been another exciting college football season with many teams and players still in the hunt for national recognition,” Walter Camp Football Foundation president Mario Coppola said in a statement. “We’ve identified some outstanding players and we know the final weeks of the regular season should be even more thrilling.”

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has completed 67 percent of his passes this season for 2,675 yards and 25 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions in eight starts for the Buckeyes this season.

Henderson, meanwhile, has carried the ball 128 times for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns during his true freshman season. He’s also caught 15 passes for 219 yards and three more scores, including a 70-yarder in the season opener at Minnesota.

Ohio State is one of just two programs with a pair of semifinalists, joining Alabama with quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson.

Other semifinalists include Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The award is named after Walter Camp, who is considered an important and influential figure in the development of the sport. He played and coached at Yale, where he earned the nickname the “Father of American Football” thanks to his involvement on various rules committees until the time of his death.

Three Ohio State players have been named the Walter Camp Player of the Year, including running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75, running back Eddie George in 1995 and quarterback Troy Smith in 2006. Each player also won the Heisman Trophy that season.

The award is voted on by coaches and sports information directors at all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Five finalists will be named on Dec. 2 and the winner announced at ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.

