Building The Buckeyes Discusses Padilla, Styles, Montgomery, Siereveld And More

    • November 11, 2021
    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Joshua Padilla, Sonny Styles, Luke Montgomery, Austin Siereveld And More

    Host Andrew Lind discusses the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.
    Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

    In this episode, host Andrew Lind is joined by Lettermen Row director of recruiting Jeremy Birmingham to discuss the recent commitment from Huber Heights Wayne offensive guard Joshua Padilla, as well as Ohio State’s top in-state targets in the class of 2023, including Pickerington Central safety Sonny Styles, Findlay offensive tackle Luke Montgomery and Lakota East offensive guard Austin Siereveld.

    You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

