Ohio State’s Oct. 1 Game Against Rutgers To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On BTN

While kickoff was previously announced for 3:30 p.m., the Big Ten revealed on Monday afternoon that Ohio State’s Oct. 1 Homecoming game against Rutgers will air on BTN.

This will be the first mid-afternoon game of the season for the Buckeyes, who have either played at noon or under the lights through the first three weeks. They are also set to host Wisconsin this weekend at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Rutgers is 3-0 on the year following a 22-21 win at Boston College, 66-7 victory over Wagner and 16-14 win at Temple. The Scarlet Knights host Iowa (7 p.m. on FS1) this Saturday before traveling to Columbus.

Ohio State is also 3-0, including a 21-10 win over Notre Dame, 45-12 victory over Arkansas State and a 77-21 win over Toledo. The Buckeyes are 8-0 against the Scarlet Knights since they joined the Big Ten in 2014, including last season's 52-13 victory in Piscataway.

