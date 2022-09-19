Skip to main content

C.J. Stroud, Jayden Fielding Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Vs. Toledo

The two Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Rockets.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud and kicker Jayden Fielding were named the offensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 77-21 win over Toledo on Saturday evening.

The Buckeyes did not name a defensive player of the game this week, which happened once last season, albeit on the offensive side of the ball. 

Stroud, a redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 22-of-27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns in just over three quarters of play. He also rushed two times for nine yards before being relieved by backup Kyle McCord.

Meanwhile, Fielding – a freshman walk-on from League City, Texas, by way of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy – kicked off 12 times against the Rockets. Ten of his kicks went for touchbacks, while the other two were fair caught inside the 5-yard line.

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday against Wisconsin. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Badgers is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

