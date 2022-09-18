Playing in the Buckeye State for the first time following his decorated career at Ohio State, former wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught his first NFL touchdown pass in the second quarter of the New York Jets’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

The 10th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Wilson beat Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on a fade route to the corner of the end zone to tie the game at 7 apiece. He then threw up an “O-H” to the Cleveland crowd, surely leaving any Buckeye fans in attendance conflicted on how to respond.

It marked Wilson’s second catch on the drive, as a five-yard reception on the previous play put the Jets on the Browns' 2-yard line. He now has six catches for 59 yards and one score through in a little more than five quarters of play this season.

