Film Review: Ohio State Defense Leaves Room For Improvement Against Purdue

Here are a few plays that stood out to us against Purdue.

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes.

Buckeye Defense vs. Purdue

Although the Buckeyes pulled out a resounding 28-point victory, they still gave up 481 total yards and 390 yards through the air. QB Aidan McConnell had a pretty big day against the Buckeyes with 40-of-52 passing for 4 TD's and no interceptions. In addition to no interceptions, the Buckeyes also failed to record a sack. The only turnover on defensive was a fumble recovery on a miscue by backup QB Jack Plummer.

One of the biggest bright spots from the defense on Saturday was their prevention of the big play. Purdue did not have a rushing or passing play of 30 yards or more. Another key for the Buckeye defense going into the matchup was to limit one of the premier receivers in all of college football in David Bell. Bell did produce another 100-yard receiving game, but he was held without a TD (he did drop a TD in the 4th quarter that went right through his hands).

The big defensive play by the Buckeyes was the fumble recovery by DT Jerron Cage (No. 86) in the first quarter. The fumble was due to miscommunication with RB King Doerue (No. 22) and Plummer. Based on the blocking upfront and Doerue’s reaction after the fumble, it appears the play was supposed to be a play-action. Below is the clip:

The only other turnover of the game came from the other No. 86 for the Buckeyes and this time on special teams. Back-up WR Chris Booker shows great hustle and delivers a nice hit to force the fumble recovered by LB Palaie Gaoteote (No. 21). Big plays like these on special teams by back-ups are a sign of a championship-caliber team.

Linebacker Steele Chambers (No. 22) made his first career start on Saturday and finished with 4 tackles and 1.5 TFLs. His play has continued to improve and his athleticism is shining, especially for a third year player who made the transition from running back in the preseason. The clip below shows his explosiveness as a tackler along with his ability to close on a ball carrier.

