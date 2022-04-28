The duo will soon end the Buckeyes' 15-year drought between first-round wide receivers.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off this evening, and two former Ohio State wide receivers are set to hear their name called among the first 32 picks – three if you include Alabama’s Jameson Williams, who transferred ahead of last season.

So, how long will Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave have to wait to become the Buckeyes' first first-round wide receivers since 2007, when Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez went No. 9 and No. 32 overall? We’ve compiled some of the most notable mock drafts below:

Garrett Wilson

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson - Atlanta Falcons, No. 8

“With a number of needs, the Falcons could go in many different directions here. Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 season, and Russell Gage (66/770/4) is now in Tampa Bay. Wilson is my top-ranked wide receiver prospect, has outstanding body control and is dynamic after the catch. The former Buckeye ran a (slightly) faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.38) in Indianapolis and posted a 70/1,058/12 line in 2021.”

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards - Atlanta Falcons, No. 8

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. - Atlanta Falcons, No. 8

ESPN’s Todd McShay - New York Jets, No. 10

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah - New York Giants, No. 7

NFL Network’s Charles Davis - Washington Commanders, No. 11

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer - Atlanta Falcons, No. 8

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler - Houston Texans, No. 13

NBC Sports’ Peter King - Houston Texans, No. 9

Chris Olave

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson - New Orleans Saints, No. 16

“Since leading the NFL in receiving in 2019, Michael Thomas has played only seven games (and none last year). With his ability to separate as one of the most polished route runners in this year’s draft class and as a weapon in the vertical passing game, Olave would complement Thomas well. He finished his Ohio State career with a school record for receiving touchdowns (35) and averaged 15.4 yards per catch.”

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards - Los Angeles Chargers, No. 17

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. - Washington Commanders, No. 11

ESPN’s Todd McShay - New Orleans Saints, No. 16

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah - Washington Commanders, No. 11

NFL Network’s Charles Davis - New Orleans Saints, No. 16

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer - Washington Commanders, No. 11

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler - New Orleans Saints, No. 16

NBC Sports’ Peter King - Washington Commanders, No. 11

