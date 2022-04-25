The redshirt sophomore reportedly had more than 55 programs reach out to gauge his interest after entering the portal.

Former Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos announced on Monday evening he is transferring to North Carolina, where he’ll have four years of eligibility remaining.

"I want to say how excited I am to be a Tar Heel," Cavazos told the school’s official website. "Everything about being at North Carolina fit what I was looking for. It's a prestigious university, offering a great education and the football program is on the rise.

“I’ve been able to build a strong bond with the coaching staff and you can see why people want to play for them. They're excellent coaches, but even more important, they're great men. I've also gotten to know some of the guys on the team, and I think I'll be a good fit. I can't wait to start this next chapter, get to Chapel Hill and get to work with my new teammates.”

A former four-star prospect from San Antonio, Texas, by way of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Cavazos played in 12 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons. He recorded eight tackles and two pass break ups in 111 total defensive snaps.

With starting cornerbacks Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke returning this fall and Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson seemingly locked into the two-deep, Cavazos entered his name into the transfer portal on April 4.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he had more than 55 programs reach out to gauge his interest before committing to the Tar Heels after taking an official visit with the program this past weekend. He was notably reunited on the visit with his best friend, North Carolina basketball player Armando Bacot, who also attended IMG Academy.

Cavazos is the third former Buckeye to announce his transfer destination in the last two days, joining safety Bryson Shaw (USC) and defensive lineman Cormontae Hamilton (Memphis). Others still undecided include defensive linemen Jacolbe Cowan and Noah Potter and safety Andre Turrentine, who entered the portal this morning.

-----

-----

-----

