Final Pregame Thoughts As Ohio State Prepares For Michigan

Here is what I'm watching for this afternoon at the Big House as Ohio State tries to clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game.

Ohio State is preparing for the biggest game on their schedule. "The Game" needs no introduction and everything is on the line for the both teams at Michigan Stadium.

Here are my final pregame thoughts as the Buckeyes and Wolverines warm up this morning:

The weather wasn't supposed to be a factor until later in the afternoon, but the snow has started pregame and now appears like it will be a constant throughout the game.

Everyone is talking about the Buckeye offense against the Michigan defense, but Ohio State's defense hasn't gotten enough credit for its incredible progress. Since Week 3, the Buckeyes have a top-5 defensive stop rate nationally after starting the season 112th in the country. Michigan is a run-first offense and Ohio State's rush defense is one of the best in the nation. If Michigan can't put themselves in manageable second and third down situations, they could be in for a tough day.

Ohio State's game day availability report was just released and the team will be without Master Teague today. I feel badly for a guy who has given everything for this program and I hope that he'll get healthy soon. But I certainly anticipate that TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams will test Michigan's rush defense pretty early in the game.

Ryan Day's play-calling is a bit vindictive at times, which is proven lethal for opposing defenses. After all three of his star wide receivers were snubbed from the Belitnikoff list this week, I have a hunch he's going to make sure everyone in the country knows he has three of the best receivers anywhere in college football.

That said, the offensive line absolutely must keep C.J. Stroud clean today. When Stroud has a clean pocket, it's basically game over. He's completing 73 percent of his passes and carving up defenses. When he's under duress, Stroud is only slightly above 50 percent on completions. Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo present the biggest threat he's faced all year.

-----

-----

-----

