Ohio State’s Sevyn Banks, Master Teague Among 19 Players Unavailable Against Michigan

The Buckeyes will be without one of their starting cornerbacks against the Wolverines.

A trip to the Big Ten Championship Game is on the line when Ohio State travels to Michigan on Saturday afternoon (12 p.m. on FOX), and while the Buckeyes' starting offensive and special teams units will be at full strength, they'll be without one starter on defense when they battle the Wolverines.

Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks, who has been in and out of the lineup this year, will miss his second consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury. That means redshirt junior cornerback Cam Brown will make his fifth start of the season in his place.

Several reserve players will be sidelined, as well, including redshirt junior running back Master Teague and senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote. Ohio State is getting freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is the Buckeyes' starting kick returner, back after a one-game absence, though.

A majority of the other unavailable players are those who suffered long-term or season-ending injuries and have been listed on previous status reports. That said, the full list is as follows:

Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)

(out for season) Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks

Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley (long-term injury)

(long-term injury) Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (long-term injury)

(long-term injury) Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)

(out for season) Senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young

Freshman cornerback Jakailin Johnson

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)

(out for season) Senior linebacker Cade Kacherski

Sixth-year senior cornerback Demario McCall

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie

Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter

Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)

(out for season) Sophomore tight end Gee Scott Jr.

Redshirt junior running back Master Teague

