Ohio State’s Sevyn Banks, Master Teague Among 19 Players Unavailable Against Michigan
A trip to the Big Ten Championship Game is on the line when Ohio State travels to Michigan on Saturday afternoon (12 p.m. on FOX), and while the Buckeyes' starting offensive and special teams units will be at full strength, they'll be without one starter on defense when they battle the Wolverines.
Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks, who has been in and out of the lineup this year, will miss his second consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury. That means redshirt junior cornerback Cam Brown will make his fifth start of the season in his place.
Several reserve players will be sidelined, as well, including redshirt junior running back Master Teague and senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote. Ohio State is getting freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is the Buckeyes' starting kick returner, back after a one-game absence, though.
A majority of the other unavailable players are those who suffered long-term or season-ending injuries and have been listed on previous status reports. That said, the full list is as follows:
- Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)
- Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks
- Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley (long-term injury)
- Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn (long-term injury)
- Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)
- Senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote
- Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young
- Freshman cornerback Jakailin Johnson
- Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)
- Senior linebacker Cade Kacherski
- Sixth-year senior cornerback Demario McCall
- Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie
- Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton
- Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller
- Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller
- Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter
- Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)
- Sophomore tight end Gee Scott Jr.
- Redshirt junior running back Master Teague
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
Read More
You may also like:
Ohio State Among Top Choices For LSU Transfer Cornerback Elias Ricks
Preview: Ohio State, Michigan Look To Clinch Berth In Big Ten Championship Game
Report: Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Sidelined With “A Few Cracked Ribs”
Former Ohio State CB Amir Riep Enters Name Into Transfer Portal
Former Ohio State RB Eddie George Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalist
Tennessee Titans Sign Former Ohio State WR Austin Mack
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!