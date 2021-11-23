Ohio State WR Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”

Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Ohio State WR Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Award Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”

    Olave and Garrett Wilson could soon join Jaxon Smith-Njigba with more than 1,000 yards this season.
    Ohio State could soon become the first program in Big Ten history – and just the sixth program ever – with three 1,000-yard wide receivers in the same season.

    Yet, not one of senior Chris Olave (848 yards and 13 touchdowns), junior Garrett Wilson (939 yards and 11 touchdowns) and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,132 yards and six touchdowns) were named a finalists for the Biletnikoff Award on Tuesday morning.

    The three finalists for this year’s award – which is presented to college football’s most outstanding pass-catcher – were instead Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison and Purdue’s David Bell.

    “I feel all three of us should’ve been on there,” Olave said during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon, “but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to us. We want the team awards, and we’ll see what happens the rest of the year.”

    Williams, of course, transferred from Ohio State to Alabama this offseason after falling behind Smith-Njigba on the Buckeyes’ depth chart. He’s caught 59 passes for 1,218 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide this season.

    “I feel like he’s been real good this year,” Olave said of Williams. “I’m real proud of him and everything he’s come from, so I can’t do anything but root for him.”

