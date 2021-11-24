Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Buckeyes are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot following their blowout win over Michigan State.

Ohio State jumped two spots to No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday evening.

The Buckeyes now trail only No. 1 Georgia heading into the final week of the regular season and are firmly in the mix for one of the four spots in the semifinals.

Ohio State’s rise in the rankings was directly attributed to its 56-7 win over Michigan State, as well as Oregon’s 38-7 loss to Utah on Saturday. That also helped the Buckeyes jump over Alabama, which now sits in third.

There are four other Big Ten teams in the top 25, including Michigan at No. 5, Michigan State at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 14 and Iowa at No. 16.

The Buckeyes are set to face the Wolverines in their annual rivalry game and could face the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 4 if both teams win on Saturday afternoon.

That said, the full rankings are as follows, with their overall records in parenthesis:

Georgia (11-0) Ohio State (10-1) Alabama (10-1) Cincinnati (11-0) Michigan (10-1) Notre Dame (10-1) Oklahoma State (10-1) Baylor (9-2) Ole Miss (9-2) Oklahoma (10-1) Oregon (9-2) Michigan State (9-2) BYU (9-2) Wisconsin (8-3) Texas A&M (8-3) Iowa (9-2) Pittsburgh (9-2) Wake Forest (9-2) Utah (8-3) N.C. State (8-3) San Diego State (10-1) UTSA (11-0) Clemson (8-3) Houston (10-1) Arkansas (7-4)

