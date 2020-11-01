SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State vs. Penn State: First Half Notebook

Brendan Gulick

Halftime Score: Ohio State 21, Penn State 6

There was a glitch on the score bug at the bottom of the screen just before kickoff. It said Penn State was leading 14-0 before the ball was actually kicked away. Before I could even make a comment about it, Garrett Wilson ripped off a 62-yard run and the Buckeyes scored two plays later. What an unbelievable start to the game.

Jonathon Cooper chasing down Sean Clifford on the first series for Penn State and Tuf Borland blowing up the screen pass look on fourth down were terrific defensive plays early. The defense is flying around early. It gave Ohio State the ball in fantastic field position for its second drive.

Chris Olave appears to be just fine. After getting knocked out of last week's game, the Buckeye wide receiver made a terrific touchdown catch over top of a defender. Justin Fields' throw couldn't have been more perfect, either.

I hated the roughing the passer call on Baron Browning on Penn State's second drive, but he made a great play defending Pat Freiermuth in the end zone. He, Pete Werner and Tuf Borland have played really well - a much better start for the Ohio State defense this week.

It was still fairly early in the game when Blake Haubeil missed that chip-shot field goal. Even though Ohio State has looked virtually unstoppable to that point, you hope that it doesn't come back to bite them later. Thankfully, the defense answered with an emphatic three-and-out.

On perhaps the most critical play of the first half, Penn State's defense looked totally confused coming out of a time out and they couldn't get the right personnel on the field. Justin Fields found Jeremy Ruckert wide open down the seam on third-and-goal from the 10 to give the Buckeyes a 21-3 lead late in the second quarter.

Bringing the teams back out for an additional second there at the end of the half was an AWFUL call. It cost Ohio State three points. I have never seen something quite like that before.

All in all, the Ohio State defense looked fantastic in that second quarter. They didn't give up a single first down to the Nittany Lions and Penn State has managed just 75 yards of total offense through the first 30 minutes. PSU is also 0-for-5 on third down and Sean Clifford is just 2-of-7 passing for the entire game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeyes Defeat Penn State, 38-25: How it Happened and Inside the Box Score

OSU never trails in Happy Valley and wins its fourth-straight game in the series.

Adam Prescott

Justin Hilliard's False Positive Costs Him Penn State Game

Hilliard's false positive will cost him the chance to play in the Penn State game, although he will be allowed to be on the sidelines with the team and travel with them back to Columbus.

Brendan Gulick

HOW TO WATCH: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Information regarding tonight's prime-time matchup between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions.

Adam Prescott

Future Buckeye Roundup: Some Commits Advance, Others Endure Playoff Elimination

Wins, losses, big plays, tough endings, moving on, going home and everything in between.

Adam Prescott

Pigskin Pick'em: Picking Big Ten Week 2 Games

Here are my thoughts going into each of the Big Ten games this weekend.

Brendan Gulick

Three Keys and a Prediction for OSU vs. Penn State

Here are the things I'm most focused on as the Buckeyes prepare for the Nittany Lions in perhaps their biggest game of the season.

Brendan Gulick

Chris Olave Healthy, Available for Penn State Game

The Buckeyes best target was injured last week, but has recovered and will play on Saturday. Read more from today's availability report.

Brendan Gulick

Friday Night Fix: OHSAA Regional Finals, Others Begin Postseason

Seven Ohio state commits lace up in regional finals/semifinals this weekend, while others begin their playoff push or continue the regular season.

Adam Prescott

Special Teams Player of the Week: Chris Booker's Jump from Club Football to Varsity Action

Former club standout and current senior walk-on made first appearance for the Buckeyes last weekend.

Isabelle Fisher

How Amended Season Will Impact Justin Fields’ Draft Stock in 2021

Justin Fields is widely regarded as one of the best players in college football. But how will this shortened season affect his draft status, and where do we see him ending up in April's draft?

Eddie Marotta

by

Ericaherchick