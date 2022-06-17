First Look At Ohio State’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Shoes

The Buckeyes are once again set to release a new Nike shoe ahead of the upcoming football season.

In what has become an annual tradition of sorts, Nike will release an Ohio State-themed sneaker in the weeks leading up to the 2022 college football season.

BuckeyesNow received an exclusive first look at the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 shoes, which are predominantly scarlet with scarlet laces, a white midsole and white Nike Swoosh on the sides.

The two-toned textured outsole transitions into a black front bumper with a subtle Nike Swoosh or "EST. 1972," which is when the company produced its first line of shoes. There's also a scarlet Swoosh on the back heel, which is slightly protruded.

Ohio State's primarily logo can be seen on the outer heel, while there's a Buckeye Leaf decal pattern and logo on the black insole – which, interestingly enough, goes against the athletic department's brand guidelines.

Last but not least, the name of the shoe is included on the left tongue, while "Ohio State Buckeyes" is printed on the right.

Other schools set to release the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39s this summer include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and USC, among others.

All 32 NFL teams will get them, as well.

This marks the ninth straight year that Ohio State will release a new Nike shoe during the preseason, dating back to the Lunar TR1 Week Zero Collection in 2014. Like the previous iterations, the Pegasus 39 is expected to retail for $130 and hit stores in late August.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Florida WR Brandon Inniss Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

Ohio State Hires TCU’s Bill Mosiello As New Head Baseball Coach

2023 Baylor QB Commit Austin Novosad Contemplating Flip To Ohio State

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Claims Ohio State Comments Were Misquoted

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Shuts Out Miami (Ohio), 80-0

Building The Buckeyes On Carnell Tate's Decision, Austin Novosad's Official Visit

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!