Ohio State Hires TCU’s Bill Mosiello As New Head Baseball Coach

Mosiello has more than 35 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and minor league levels.

The Ohio State baseball program on Thursday morning announced the hiring of TCU assistant Bill Mosiello as its new head coach.

“I am incredibly excited to lead the Ohio State baseball program program,” Mosiello said in a press release. “I have been blessed to have had a lot of great experiences throughout my career, and the opportunity to come to such a prestigious school like Ohio State and work with tremendous student-athletes and staff is something I am truly excited about.”

Mosiello comes to Columbus after a nine-year stint as the Horned Frogs’ associate head coach. In that role, he served as the Horned Frogs’ hitting/offensive coach and the third base coach during games.

During his time in Fort Worth, Mosiello helped TCU to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, seven Big XII titles and four consecutive trips to the College World Series from 2014-17. The Horned Frogs notably averaged 56 home runs over the last five seasons and have stolen more than 800 bases since 2014, good for second nationally during that span.

Mosiello began his coaching career at Cerritos College in 1987, leading the Falcons to four South Coast Conference titles and two California State Junior College championships. He then joined the staff at Cal State Fullerton, helping the Titans advance to the College World Series championship game in 1992.

After stints at Tennessee (1993-94), Ole Miss (1995), Oklahoma (1996-2000) and Arizona State (2001-02), Mosiello joined the New York Yankees organization as a minor league coach. He was a hitting instructor with the Double-A Trenton Thunder in 2003, as well as the manager of the Single-A Battle Creek Yankees in 2004 and Charleston RiverDogs in 2005-06.

Mosiello returned to the college ranks in 2007 as an assistant coach at USC before heading back to Arizona State in the same capacity in 2008. He then spent three years in the Los Angeles Angels organizations as the manager of the Single-A Cedar Rapid Kernels (2009-10) and Double-A Arkansas Travelers in 2011.

Prior to his time at TCU, Mosiello was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Tennessee for two seasons. He played catcher at Fresno State and Cerritos College before embarking on his coaching career.

During his 35 years as a coach, Mosiello has three times been named a league’s Manager of the Year, including the Alaska Summer League in 1990-91 and Cape Code Baseball League in 1998. He has coached more than 90 Major League Players and his teams have made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, including five trips to the College World Series.

“Bill is a great leader and one of the most respected coaches in collegiate baseball,” athletic director Gene Smith said. “He’s passionate about the game and his players, and I look forward to him bringing his energy to Ohio State.”

Mosiello replaces Greg Beals, who was fired last month after 12 seasons in Columbus. He led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten Tournament titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances, but never advanced further than the regional.

