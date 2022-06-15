Novosad will take an official visit with the Bears this weekend and then make a final decision in late June or early July.

Ohio State’s search for a quarterback in the current recruiting cycle could soon be coming to an end, as the Buckeyes welcomed Dripping Springs, Texas, four-star signal-caller Austin Novosad to campus for an official visit last weekend.

“It was great,” Novosad told BuckeyesNow. “Me and my family all enjoyed it. What stood out to me was the meeting with Coach (Ryan) Day and Coach (Corey) Dennis. Sitting down with them and just seeing what they do week to week in the QB room, how they install and where they see me fit, that was a real important meeting to kind of let me understand their vision and how things work up there.”

That marked the second trip to campus in less than two weeks for the 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Novosad, who earned an offer from the Buckeyes during a one-day camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on June 1.

During that visit, he conducted an individual workout for Day and Dennis and then threw to wide receivers in one-on-one drills. It was a pressure-packed afternoon that saw him jump to the top of the staff’s list of priorities.

“Coach Day knows exactly what he’s looking for,” Novosad said. “He said afterward he can just tell it’s natural, that I’m a pure passer. I think he can see that he can develop me to be really good at Ohio State. “I just think my ability to read a defense (stood out). That’s one thing that you don’t always see in a camp setting, but one thing they really watch on film is the progressions and accuracy. That’s kind of where it starts, but also getting up there and showing that I can consistently do that stuff in person is kind of what sealed the deal.”

Novosad has been committed to Baylor since December and didn’t make either trip to Columbus with the intention of flipping his pledge. Rather, he had built a strong relationship with Dennis and felt he owed it to himself to see what the Buckeyes had to offer.

“It’s Ohio State,” Novosad said. “You just have to check it out and really make sure you’re confident in your decision, whether you stay at Baylor or go to Ohio State. I really wanted to make sure I got up there and saw the full picture.”

Novosad was hosted during his official visit by freshman quarterback Devin Brown, who was committed to USC when he landed an offer from Ohio State last November and decommitted just four days later. Seeing they could be on similar paths, Novosad valued Brown’s insight into the program.

“He said he’s enjoyed his time up there and thinks they’re definitely going to prepare you for the next level,” Novosad said. “He’s learning right now, but he said he’s enjoyed it and wants me to make the best decision for myself.”

With Brown and sophomore Kyle McCord already on campus and a highly touted commit in five-star Dylan Raiola one class behind him, Novosad knows he would have to fight for playing time in Columbus. He’s more than up for the challenge, though.

“The QB room at Ohio State is always good and you’re asking for a competition,” Novosad said. “You’re just going to work and get developed.”

Novosad is set to take an official visit with Baylor this weekend before traveling to Los Angeles for the Elite 11 Finals on June 28-30. With no other visits planned, he’ll announce a final decision shortly thereafter. “It’s a little bit of everything,” Novosad said when asked what will make the difference between reaffirming his commitment to the Bears or flipping to the Buckeyes. “It’s just two completely different schools, honestly. There are so many little factors that go into it.

“That’s one hard thing. There are a lot of pros and cons at both of them. After this weekend, I can kind of see the full picture on back-to-back weekends and kind of compare the two.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Claims Ohio State Comments Were Misquoted

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Shuts Out Miami (Ohio), 80-0

Building The Buckeyes On Carnell Tate's Decision, Austin Novosad's Official Visit

2022 Big Ten Football Media Days To Be Held In Indianapolis On July 26-27

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Appears To Take Shot At Ohio State’s Academics

Ohio State Alum Rosalind Joseph Named New Track And Field Coach

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!