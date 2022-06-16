Inniss is scheduled to arrive on campus for his official visit on Friday afternoon.

In celebration of his father’s birthday, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss included Ohio State in his top six on Wednesday evening alongside Alabama, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Texas A&M and USC.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the 6-foot-0 and 190-pound Inniss – who is considered the second-best wide receiver and No. 18 prospect overall in the class of 2023 – is scheduled to be in Columbus this weekend for his official visit.

This will mark the third trip to campus for Inniss, as he attended a one-day camp last summer and then returned for a multi-day visit in early April.

He was joined on the most recent visit by his teammates on the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team, including four-star running back commit Mark Fletcher, four-star safety pledge Cedrick Hawkins and five-star wide receiver target Carnell Tate.

Inniss was previously committed to Oklahoma, but reopened his recruitment when head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. The Trojans have long been viewed as the biggest threat to land his commitment, but it’s worth noting he took an official visit to Alabama earlier this month, as well.

If the Buckeyes are ultimately able to land Inniss, he would give Hartline a commitment from at least one five-star wide receiver in four straight recruiting cycles, joining Garrett Wilson in 2019, Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2020, Emeka Egbuka in 2021 and Caleb Burton in 2022.

“Coach Hartline doesn’t just tell me he will develop me the best for the next level,” Inniss told On3. “He shows me and it’s proven.”

Ohio State already holds one commitment at wide receiver in Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers. The staff is hoping to finish out the class with Inniss, Tate and Rolesville, N.C., four-star Noah Rogers, who will also be on campus for his official visit this weekend.

