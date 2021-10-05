First Look: Ohio State Opens Big Ten Home Slate With Maryland

The Buckeyes didn't play the Terrapins last year, but they've never lost in their six all-time meetings.

The Maryland Terrapins (4-1) travel to Columbus on Saturday to battle the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1).

The Terps have gotten off to a strong start this year, having won their first four games. The last time Maryland went perfect during the first four weeks of the season was back in 2016.

That said, last Saturday's loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes was pretty ugly. The Terps fell on the road in that game, 51-14. Maryland - more specifically quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa - looked uncharacteristically second-rate in the loss to Iowa. Tagovailoa threw five interceptions out of his 29 pass attempts and finished with just 157 yards.

Largely, the Maryland QB has had a good start to the season. The junior from Hawaii had thrown ten touchdowns with only one interception over the first four weeks of the season, completing at least 70 percent of his passes for a minimum of 250 yards during that time.

The Terrapin defense had been another positive up until last weekend. Maryland is currently in a tie with Michigan State for the most sacks in the Big Ten with 18. There are ten Terrapin defensemen making up that sack total, led by defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu with five.

Nick Cross is another star for the Terrapins defense. The junior defensive back leads the team with two interceptions.

Maryland is ranked fifth in a very competitive Big Ten conference, behind Michigan (5-0), Penn State (5-0), Ohio State (4-1) and Michigan State (5-0).

As of this writing, Ohio State is favored to win by 20.5 points with an over/under of 69.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.

The Terrapins would earn their first victory of their all-time series against Ohio State and spoil the Buckeyes’ homecoming at the same time if they prove victorious on Saturday.

Only time will tell if Maryland gets back on the victory train or if the Buckeyes are able to extend their own win streak.

