Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

The former first-round pick was just signed by the Chiefs to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 20.

According to Clark County (Nev.) Detention Center records, former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday morning and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of illegal drug possession and one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The 25-year-old Arnette allegedly threatened a valet with a gun outside of the Park MGM Las Vegas hotel and casino after he attempted to retrieve his vehicle without a ticket on Friday evening. It’s unclear what substance(s) he had on him at the time of his arrest.

This isn’t the first time that Arnette, who was a first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft, has put himself in a bad situation. He was accused of causing injury in a hit-and-run accident in October, then allegedly berated an employee at a casino after he lost his receipt for valet parking in early November.

Arnette was released by the Raiders later that month after he appeared in a TikTok video brandishing multiple firearms and making death threats toward an unspecified person. He’d played in just 13 games with the franchise to that point as he dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career.

After spending the final month of the season on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, Arnette signed a reserve/future contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 20. He was immediately released by the team upon today’s news, however.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State QB Joe Burrow Named NFL Comeback Player Of The Year

Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett

Ohio State Adds Former Duke LB Coach Sam McGrath To Defensive Staff

Baltimore Ravens Name Michigan’s Mike Macdonald New Defensive Coordinator

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State DE John Simon

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Credits Ohio State For NFL Success

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!