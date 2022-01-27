Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Ohio State DE John Simon To Reserve/Future Contract

Simon will be reunited with Cameron Heyward, his teammate in Columbus from 2009-10.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday afternoon they have signed former Ohio State defensive end John Simon to a reserve/future contract.

A fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft, Simon has also spent time with the Houston Texans (2014-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), New England Patriots (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2021). He was released by the Titans in December, at which time he signed with the Steelers’ practice squad.

Simon was elevated to Pittsburgh’s active roster for the Week 16 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, and has now recorded 283 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown in 100 career games. He’ll have a chance to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster out of training camp.

A former four-star prospect from Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, Simon was a two-time team captain and named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year during his senior season with the Buckeyes in 2012. He rejoins former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, defensive end Cameron Heyward and offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon in Pittsburgh.

