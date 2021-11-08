Las Vegas Raiders Release Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Las Vegas Raiders Release Former Ohio State Cornerback Damon Arnette

    The former first-round pick was involved in a series of off-field incidents.
    Author:

    According to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Raiders have released former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, who is facing multiple lawsuits and was recently shown on video making death threats while holding guns.

    The first lawsuit, which was filed in early October, accuses Arnette of causing bodily injury in a hit-and-run accident. The incident reportedly left the woman unconscious and with $92,000 in medical bills.

    The second lawsuit accuses Arnette of berating an employee at a hotel and casino in Las Vegas after he lost his receipt for valet parking. He was also accused of spitting on and poking the employee in the chest.

    Then, late last week, a TikTok video surfaced that showed Arnette brandishing multiple firearms and making death threats toward an unspecified person.

    Read More

    The 19th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Arnette has played in just 13 games, including seven starts, with the Raiders over the last two seasons as he’s dealt with numerous injuries, including a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve last month. He’s recorded just 29 total tackles, three pass break ups and one tackle for loss so far in his career.

    Arnette’s release means that both of the Raiders’ 2020 first-round draft picks are no longer on the team, as wide receiver Henry Ruggs was driving under the influence and involved in a high-speed collision last week that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman and her dog. He now faces up to 46 years in prison.

    Like Ruggs before him, Arnette is now subject to waivers and will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State's Nov. 20 Game Against Michigan State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On ABC

    Smith-Njigba, Smith, Hickman, Ruggles, Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of Game

    Denzel Ward Returns Former Teammate Joe Burrow's INT 99 Yards For TD

    Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In Coaches Poll, No. 6 In AP Top 25 Poll

    Ohio State's Nov. 13 Game Against Purdue To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

    C.J. Stroud Says Ohio State Has To “Play A Lot Better” Offensively Moving Forward

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Damon Arnette
    Football

    Las Vegas Raiders Release Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

    23 minutes ago
    Kenneth Walker
    Football

    Ohio State's Nov. 20 Game Against Michigan State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On ABC

    2 hours ago
    Ronnie Hickman
    Football

    What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win At Nebraska

    18 hours ago
    Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    Football

    Smith-Njigba, Smith, Hickman, Ruggles, Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game At Nebraska

    19 hours ago
    Chris Olave
    Football

    Ohio State Stays At No. 6 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win At Nebraska

    Nov 7, 2021
    Denzel Ward
    Football

    Denzel Ward Returns Former Ohio State Teammate Joe Burrow's INT 99 Yards For TD

    Nov 7, 2021
    Marcus Williamson
    Football

    Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win At Nebraska

    Nov 7, 2021
    What We Learned From Nebraska
    Football

    What We Learned From Ohio State's Win Over Nebraska

    Nov 7, 2021