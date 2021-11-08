Las Vegas Raiders Release Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

The former first-round pick was involved in a series of off-field incidents.

According to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Raiders have released former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, who is facing multiple lawsuits and was recently shown on video making death threats while holding guns.

The first lawsuit, which was filed in early October, accuses Arnette of causing bodily injury in a hit-and-run accident. The incident reportedly left the woman unconscious and with $92,000 in medical bills.

The second lawsuit accuses Arnette of berating an employee at a hotel and casino in Las Vegas after he lost his receipt for valet parking. He was also accused of spitting on and poking the employee in the chest.

Then, late last week, a TikTok video surfaced that showed Arnette brandishing multiple firearms and making death threats toward an unspecified person.

The 19th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Arnette has played in just 13 games, including seven starts, with the Raiders over the last two seasons as he’s dealt with numerous injuries, including a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve last month. He’s recorded just 29 total tackles, three pass break ups and one tackle for loss so far in his career.

Arnette’s release means that both of the Raiders’ 2020 first-round draft picks are no longer on the team, as wide receiver Henry Ruggs was driving under the influence and involved in a high-speed collision last week that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman and her dog. He now faces up to 46 years in prison.

Like Ruggs before him, Arnette is now subject to waivers and will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

