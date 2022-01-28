Baltimore Ravens Name Michigan’s Mike Macdonald New Defensive Coordinator

Macdonald spent just one season in Ann Arbor, leading the Wolverines to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff.

The Baltimore Ravens announced late Thursday night they have hired Michigan’s Mike Macdonald as their new defensive coordinator.

The 34-year-old Macdonald replaces Don “Wink” Martindale, who was fired on Jan. 21. He spent seven seasons with the Ravens as an intern, defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach before joining the Wolverines in January 2021.

Macdonald helped lead Michigan to its first win over rival Ohio State since 2011 and its first Big Ten title since 2004 this past season, which ended with a loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Orange Bowl.

Under his direction, the Wolverines allowed just 330.8 yards and 17.4 points per game, a stark contrast from the 434.3 yards and 34.5 points per game they surrendered in 2020 – among the worst in the conference during the pandemic-shortened season.

In taking the job in Baltimore, Macdonald is reunited with head coach John Harbaugh, the brother of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. They’ll now look to lead the Ravens back to the playoffs after they finished 8-9 this season.

“Mike is one of us – a Raven through and through,” John Harbaugh said in a statement. “During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

“Mike has continuously proven himself, including when he led one of the country's best defenses at Michigan last year. He is a proven play-caller who knows our system well. He also fully understands the standard of playing defense in Baltimore.”

