Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett

Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State Quarterback J.T. Barrett

The record-setting signal-caller will look to continue his professional career north of the border.

The Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks announced on Friday they have signed former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett.

A former four-star prospect from Wichita Falls, Texas, Barrett finished his five-year career with the Buckeyes in 2017 with a school record 38 wins, 9,434 passing yards, 3,263 rushing yards and 147 total touchdowns. He was also a perfect 4-0 as a starter against Michigan and the program's first three-time team captain.

Barrett went undrafted but signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints, who waived and re-signed him 25 times during his rookie season in 2018. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, but did not see any action beyond the preseason.

After being released by the Steelers in August 2020, Barrett latched on with the Alphas of The Spring League. He most recently tried out for the Dallas Cowboys during minicamp last May but was not signed to a contract.

Other former Buckeyes currently playing in the CFL include wide receivers DeVier Posey (BC Lions) and Jalin Marshall (Hamilton Tiger-Cats), defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle (Calgary Stampeders) and safety Damon Webb (Saskatchewan Roughriders).

