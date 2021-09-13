Former Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah Out For Season With Ruptured Achilles

He suffered the season-ending injury in the Detroit Lions season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Ohio State and current Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles in Sunday’s 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will miss the rest of the season as a result.

This marks the second consecutive season-ending injury for Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, as he also underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury last December.

Okudah – who has recorded 47 tackles, three pass break ups and one interception in 10 career games – didn’t have the greatest game prior to the injury, either. He missed a run fit on a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter and then allowed a 79-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, which put the 49ers ahead 38-10.

A unanimous All-American during his junior season at Ohio State in 2019, Okudah is now the third former Buckeye to suffer a season-ending injury, as both Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins and New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan tore their ACLs during the preseason.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Watch Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Score First NFL Touchdown For Bears

Former Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore Agrees To Contract Extension With Saints

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Home Loss To Oregon

Ohio State Falls To No. 9 In AP Poll, No. 11 In Coaches Poll Following Oregon Loss

Ohio State's Goals Of Winning Big Ten, Reaching Playoff Remain Intact Despite Loss

Kerry Coombs Takes Responsibility For Ohio State's Defensive Struggles In Loss

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!