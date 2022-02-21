Former Ohio State DE Cormontae Hamilton Officially Enters Transfer Portal

The rising redshirt junior played just 83 snaps for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons.

After not being listed on Ohio State’s spring roster earlier this month, rising redshirt junior defensive end Cormontae Hamilton has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Bucknuts' Patrick Murphy and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow.

A former three-star prospect from Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven, Hamilton took a 12-hour Greyhound bus trip to Columbus in hopes of landing an offer from the Buckeyes’ during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He committed to the program just five days later.

After redshirting as a freshman, Hamilton switched from tight end to defensive end, effectively trading spots with classmate Cade Stover, who has since switched to linebacker. He then recorded six tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in just 83 snaps over the last two seasons.

Hamilton will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school, including the extra season granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic. He notably had offers from Alabama, Cincinnati. Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Tennessee and Virginia Tech coming out of high school.

With Hamilton’s departure, Ohio State sits at 91 scholarship players for the 2022 season, six over the 85-man limit. That includes fifth-year seniors Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste; senior Zach Harrison; sophomores Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau; and incoming freshmen Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor at defensive end.

