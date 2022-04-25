Ohio State To Host Youngstown State In 2023, Cancels San Jose State Game

The Buckeyes and Spartans mutually agreed to cancel their game previously scheduled for Sept. 9.

Ohio State announced a change to its schedule for the 2023 season on Monday afternoon, as the Buckeyes will now host Youngstown State instead of San Jose State in their home opener on Sept. 9.

According to a school spokesperson, Ohio State and San Jose State mutually agreed to cancel their game, paving the way for the Buckeyes to host the Penguins that afternoon.

Next year’s game will be the third all-time meeting between Ohio State and Youngstown State, with the Buckeyes knocking off the Penguins, 38-6 and 43-0, to open the 2007 and 2008 seasons, respectively.

Ohio State was led at the time by former head coach Jim Tressel, who is now the president at Youngstown State. He also coached the Penguins to four Division I-AA national championships before coming to Columbus in 2001.

That said, Ohio State has not played an FCS opponent since it routed Florida A&M, 76-0, in 2013. The Buckeyes are also set to host Western Kentucky on Sept. 16 before traveling to Notre Dame on Sept. 23 to wrap up its non-conference slate.

The rest of the 2023 schedule has not been released, though, as the Big Ten is in the process of modifying all future schedules to account for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, just as it did for the 2022 campaign.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State DL Cormontae Hamilton Transferring To Memphis

Ohio State S Andre Turrentine Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Building The Buckeyes Talks Recent Commitments, Pursuit Of Elite WRs

Johnnie Dixon Pays Tribute To Dwayne Haskins After Scoring First USFL TD

2022 Ohio State Football Scholarship Chart

Former Ohio State S Bryson Shaw Transferring To USC

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!