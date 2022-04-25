Skip to main content

Ohio State To Host Youngstown State In 2023, Cancels San Jose State Game

The Buckeyes and Spartans mutually agreed to cancel their game previously scheduled for Sept. 9.

Ohio State announced a change to its schedule for the 2023 season on Monday afternoon, as the Buckeyes will now host Youngstown State instead of San Jose State in their home opener on Sept. 9.

According to a school spokesperson, Ohio State and San Jose State mutually agreed to cancel their game, paving the way for the Buckeyes to host the Penguins that afternoon.

Next year’s game will be the third all-time meeting between Ohio State and Youngstown State, with the Buckeyes knocking off the Penguins, 38-6 and 43-0, to open the 2007 and 2008 seasons, respectively.

Ohio State was led at the time by former head coach Jim Tressel, who is now the president at Youngstown State. He also coached the Penguins to four Division I-AA national championships before coming to Columbus in 2001.

That said, Ohio State has not played an FCS opponent since it routed Florida A&M, 76-0, in 2013. The Buckeyes are also set to host Western Kentucky on Sept. 16 before traveling to Notre Dame on Sept. 23 to wrap up its non-conference slate.

The rest of the 2023 schedule has not been released, though, as the Big Ten is in the process of modifying all future schedules to account for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, just as it did for the 2022 campaign.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Ohio State DL Cormontae Hamilton Transferring To Memphis

Ohio State S Andre Turrentine Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Building The Buckeyes Talks Recent Commitments, Pursuit Of Elite WRs

Johnnie Dixon Pays Tribute To Dwayne Haskins After Scoring First USFL TD

2022 Ohio State Football Scholarship Chart

Former Ohio State S Bryson Shaw Transferring To USC

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (3)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Youngstown State Penguins
Youngstown State Penguins
San Jose State Spartans
San Jose State Spartans

Meechie Johnson
Basketball

Former Ohio State G Meechie Johnson Transferring To South Carolina

By Andrew Lind1 hour ago
3. Cormontae Hamilton
Football

Former Ohio State DL Cormontae Hamilton Transferring To Memphis

By Andrew Lind4 hours ago
22. Andre Turrentine
Football

Ohio State S Andre Turrentine Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

By Andrew Lind6 hours ago
Brian Hartline, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and Keenan Bailey
Recruiting

Building The Buckeyes Talks Ohio State's Recent Commitments, Pursuit Of Elite WRs

By Andrew Lind8 hours ago
Johnnie Dixon
Football

Johnnie Dixon Pays Tribute To Dwayne Haskins After Scoring First USFL Touchdown

By Andrew Lind20 hours ago
Sean McNeil
Basketball

West Virginia G Sean McNeil Transferring To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind21 hours ago
Bryson Shaw
Football

Former Ohio State S Bryson Shaw Transferring To USC

By Andrew LindApr 24, 2022
35. C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day
Football

2022 Ohio State Football Scholarship Chart

By Andrew LindApr 24, 2022