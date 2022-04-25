The Memphis native will be reunited in his hometown with new Tigers defensive coordinator Matt Barnes.

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Cormontae Hamilton announced on Monday afternoon that he is transferring to Memphis, where he’ll be reunited with former secondary coach Matt Barnes, who was named the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator in January.

“First off, I would like to give thanks to God for the opportunities and allowing me to play at The Ohio State University for three years,” Hamilton said in a note on Twitter. “To the coaching staff, I would like to thank you for all the opportunities to be a Buckeye. To my teammates, the memories and brotherhood that we have built together will not be forgotten. I love y’all men.

“To myself, it’s time to turn the page and continue God’s plan. Thank you to all the coaches that had interest in me during this transfer process. I would like to announce that I will be attending the University of Memphis with three years of eligibility left. Thanks Coach (Ryan) Silverfield and Coach Barnes for the opportunity to come play in my hometown.”

A former three-star prospect from Memphis Whitehaven – which sits just 20 minutes south of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium – Hamilton notably took a 12-hour Greyhound bus ride to Columbus to earn an offer from the Buckeyes during the 2019 recruiting cycle.

After redshirting as a freshman, Hamilton switched from tight end to defensive end, where he played just 83 snaps over the next two seasons. He recorded six tackles, four tackles and two sacks during his career at Ohio State before entering his name into the transfer portal in February.

As he mentioned, Hamilton will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Memphis.

