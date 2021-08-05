Ohio State To Play Seton Hall And Florida Or California In Fort Myers Tip-Off

The early season tournament will see the Buckeyes play two games in three days.

The Ohio State men’s basketball program has known since March it would face two of Florida, California and/or Seton Hall in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off this season.

It wasn’t until the matchups were officially announced on Thursday, though, that the Buckeyes found out they’ll take on the Pirates in one semifinal while the Gators and Golden Bears do battle in the other. The winners of those two games will play for the Beach Division championship, while the losers will meet in the consolation game.

Ohio State is 3-2 all time against Seton Hall, though the programs have not met since a 2003. This year’s matchup is especially notable, as new Buckeyes assistant coach Tony Skinn was in the same position with the Pirates for the last three seasons.

The Fort Myers Tip-Off, which takes place on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College from Nov. 22-24, also features a Palms Division where Southern Utah will face Yale and Bowling Green will take on Milwaukee. Game times will be announced at a later date.

