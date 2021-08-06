Photos From Ohio State’s Third Practice Of Fall Camp

The Buckeyes were once again on practice fields at the Woody early Friday morning.

Ohio State was back on the outdoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Friday morning for the third practice of fall camp.

Stretching and the first four periods were once again open to the media, which gave BuckeyesNow another look at the ongoing quarterback competition, running back pecking order and more. Make sure to check out Brendan Gulick’s camp observations for the latest in those respective battles.

The next photo and video opportunity will come on Sunday, as the Buckeyes are set to check into their camp hotel from 5-7 p.m. In the meantime, check out photos from the third practice of the preseason below.

32 Gallery 32 Images

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State To Play Seton Hall And Florida Or California In Fort Myers Tip-Off

11 Ohio State Commits On SI All-American’s Positional Watch Lists

Carolina Panthers Sign Former Ohio State RB Rod Smith

2022 Oklahoma DT Chris McClellan Lists Ohio State In Top 6

Five Ohio State Commits In SI All-American's Preseason SI99 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State DE Tyler Friday To Miss Fall Camp, Most Of Season With Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook