Highlights From Ohio State’s Spring Game

A look at the top plays from the Buckeyes’ annual scrimmage at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State just wrapped up its annual spring game, which prominently featured the three-way quarterback battle between redshirt freshmen Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud and true freshman Kyle McCord in front of more than 19,000 people.

It would be easy to overreact to a glorified scrimmage that did not include tackling, but it’s clear the future is bright in Columbus, as all three quarterbacks had their moments and several youngsters flashed their potential.

With that said, here are some of the key highlights from Saturday’s spring game:

Sophomore cornerback Ryan Watts picked off a pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller that was intended for junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson on Team Buckeye’s first drive of the game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud led Team Brutus down the field on the following drive, hooking up with early enrollee wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for the touchdown.

True freshman quarterback Kyle McCord wasted no time showing off his arm strength, hitting Wilson for a 55-yard completion on his first pass attempt.

Miller struggled a bit early but found junior wide receiver Jameson Williams for a nice pitch and catch in the first quarter.

Stroud, meanwhile, had a good repertoire with senior wide receiver Chris Olave, with the two hooking up for a touchdown that put Team Brutus up 14-0 halfway through the second quarter.

McCord finally got Team Buckeye on the board with a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the subsequent drive.

Sophomore running back Steele Chambers tied the game up with a two-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half.

After a missed field goal from sophomore Jake Seibert, McCord led the offense down the field again and threw his second touchdown of the game, this time to redshirt freshman tight end Joe Royer.

The scrimmage ended with a touchdown pass from walk-on senior quarterback Jagger LaRoe to walk-on senior wide receiver Sam Wiglusz, who reached over the pylon to give Team Buckeye the 27-14 win over Team Brutus.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Justin Fields To Appear On ESPN's QB21 With Kirk Herbstreit

Division I Council Votes To End Dead Period On June 1

NCAA Approves One-Time Transfer Exception In All Sports

A Look At Ohio State's 2020 Big Ten Championship Rings

NCAA Reportedly Votes To End Recruiting Dead Period

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook