NCAA Division I Council Votes To Resume Recruiting Activities On June 1

Recruiting dead period will come to an end 445 days after it was implemented.

Following its two-day meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, the NCAA Division I Council announced that recruiting activities will resume on June 1.

“We are delighted to announce that as of June 1, all sports will return to their normal recruiting calendars,” council chair and Pennsylvania athletic director M. Grace Calhoun said in a statement. “We want to thank all prospective student-athletes, their families, coaches and current student-athletes for their patience as we determined the best way to move forward safely with recruiting in Division I.”

The recruiting calendar will move to a quiet period, which means prospects will soon be permitted to take official and unofficial visits and have in-person interaction with coaches, something they haven’t been able to do since the dead period was implemented in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will return to a dead period on June 28-July 24, switch back to another quiet period on July 25-31 and then go back to a dead period for the entire month of August.

The council also issued a waiver that permits on-campus evaluations during unofficial visits in June and July and increases the number of evaluation days in the fall from 42 to 56 days, as well as additional waivers regarding phone calls and who can participate in such communication.

