Former Ohio State Offensive Guard Dave Monnot Passes Away At Age 50

Monnot, who played for the Buckeyes from 1989-93, recently lost his battle with brain cancer.

As first reported by The Canton Repository, former Ohio State offensive guard Dave Monnot passed away recently at the age of 50 following a battle with brain cancer.

The 6-foot-5 and 261-pound Monnot came to Columbus in 1989 as a highly decorated prospect from Canton (Ohio) Central Catholic, where he was named the Ohio Division IV Lineman of the Year and an honorable mention USA Today All-American.

Monnot began his college career at defensive tackle but switched to the offensive line in 1991, when he started nine games at right guard. He ended up being a three-year starter at the position, helping the Buckeyes to the Big Ten title during his fifth-year senior season in 1993.

Monnot spent the last 20 years as a key account manager at Doka, a construction company located in the greater Chicago area. His son, Dave Monnott III, played right guard at Purdue but entered his name into the transfer portal in January, when his father’s health took a turn for the worst.

Monnot was also notably a classmate of new Ohio State secondary and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton.

